Welsh Government culture secretary, Lesley Griffiths recently toured the construction site to observe how the £10m project has taken shape.

The renovation seeks to enhance the visitor experience and forms part of a broader regeneration strategy for the town centre of Caerphilly.

Ms Griffiths saw the work being done (Image: Welsh Government)

The colossal investment aims to make Caerphilly Castle, the largest castle in Wales, a world-renowned tourist attraction while preserving its heritage and ensuring its longevity.

The refurbishment process includes revamping the Great Hall, where medieval banquets were once held, and restoring the Earl’s Chamber.

Areas of essential conservation work and accessibility improvements are also a focus of the comprehensive project. This includes a new wildflower garden.

Constructed between 1268-72, Caerphilly Castle is one of the great medieval strongholds of Western Europe and was considered the most militarily-advanced fortress in the country at its inception.

Today, it welcomes tens of thousands of visitors annually who appreciate the rich heritage of the castle.

The castle is the largest in Wales (Image: Welsh Government)

Commenting on the tour, Ms Griffiths said: "Caerphilly Castle is crucial to the region and the number one attraction drawing visitors to the town.

"It’s been great to see the investment and conservation work which has already taken place."

She further stated that national heritage is as significant to people today as it was before and reiterated the importance for people to experience history for better understanding.

The project marks one of the most ambitious conservation and development schemes ever taken on by Cadw, Wales' historic environment service.

The work on the castle, started last year, involved conserving and upgrading the roof of the Inner East Gatehouse to reduce rainwater influx.

Continued investment assures more people can enjoy the historic monument, preserving it for future generations.