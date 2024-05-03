Last Friday, more than 80 supporters, friends, and families gathered for Abercarn Scout's annual awards.

Councillors Denver Preece, Andrew Whitcombe, and deputy mayor Julian Simmonds presented numerous badges and awards.

Recipients included Arthur Newman, Faith Parsons, Amelia Richards, and Joe Simmons, with others to follow.

Arthur also received the John Powell Coram Award for being Abercarn's highest scorer in the Crai District's and Scouts Cymru Competition.

Rhona Fry gave the award.

The most promising young scout, or the Reg and Sylvia Dowden Award went jointly to Amelia Richards and Zach Veysey, who was not present.

The Expedition Challenge Award, a self-sufficient two-day and overnight camp, was given to Thomas Fry, Gethin Terell, Roane Porter, Faith Parsons, and Amelia Richards recognised as the Patrol’s support reserve.

At the event, Thomas Fry read a poem about their weekend activity.

He received hearty applause after he finished reading amidst absolute silence.

The Chief Scout’s Gold Award, the group's main presentation of the evening, went to Thomas Fry, Gethin Terrell, and Logan Williams, who was absent.

A spokesperson said: "We were proud to announce we had three exceptional scouts who exceeded handsomely all the requirements and criteria of this award.

"A summary of their achievements spanning over almost four years was given to the audience.

"This highlighted that the achievement is something to be very proud of, as it is the pinnacle of their hard work and endeavours within the Scout Troop."