ALISON KENDALL, 53, of Broadweir Road, Cwmbran was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to fraud by dishonestly failing to disclose information to the Department for Work and Pensions between September 8, 2020 and October 29, 2022.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

ADAM BURROWS, 23, of, Bowcott Avenue, Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Blaenavon Road, Govilon on September 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEON ORPHAN, 24, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing Pringles, chocolate and camping chairs from Tesco Express and baby formula from Sainsbury’s between April 3 and April 23.

He was ordered to pay compensation.

BRETT JONES, 50, of Coed Garw, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood and drink-driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Edlogan Way on September 1, 2023.

He must pay £240 in fines, a £96 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANDREI NEAGU, 24, of Lennard Street, Newport must pay £365 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above limit and driving without insurance on Maindee Parade on March 28.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

THOMAS SMITH, 31, of The Avenue, Caldicot must pay £640 in fines and compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to a front door and a Ring doorbell and pane of glass on April 7.

NARCIS-DANIEL DUMITRU, 35, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Usk Way on September 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS DAVIES, 42, of Clos de Winton, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on October 4, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRANWEN GRIFFIN, 35, of Heol Tynewydd, Bedwellty, Caerphilly must pay £330 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 25, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

OLIVER CHARLES THOMAS BOWCOTT, 26, of Heol Tasker, Nelson, Caerphilly must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on September 24, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CAROL DAVIES, 67, of Glade Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £339 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on September 25, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.