In a first for Newport-based auction business, more used to selling lots of bricks and mortar in situ, it is offering a mobile glamping hut.

When the virtual hammer falls the new owner of the glamping hut will literally have bought themselves a takeaway.

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Normally the lots we sell are in situ. This one, a fitted glamping hut is not just mobile but will need to be taken away and re-located once it is bought at auction.

"We're expecting a great deal of interest from people who have a large garden, a spare piece of land or perhaps some woodland, subject to planning, where they can get away from it all.

"It may also have commercial tourist-type prospects.

"The hut is currently based on land in the historic village of Skenfrith, near Abergavenny, but the successful bidder at auction will need to find a new site for the mobile home.

"The hut, which has a cosy loft sleeping area, is being sold as seen and will need to be transported from its current location by the purchaser.

"At present the hut has an open plan sitting/kitchen area, mezzanine sleeping area and an additional room which could be converted into a shower/cloak room. Freshly decorated and linked to an electricity supply the hut could make a great studio or children’s den or holiday/Airbnb or even a writer's or artist's studio, located within the purchaser's own grounds or garden.

"There will not be any viewings ahead of the online sale which has the glamping hut listed with a guide price of £2,250-plus."