Rudy Mason, 20, was issued a community order for common assault and engaging in controlling/ coercive behaviour in an intimate family relationship on December 12, 2023.

Mason, of Nantcarn Road, Cwmcarn, appeared in court on May 2, 2024 for breaching his order after failing to attend probation on two occasions.

Mason claims he missed his appointment on February 14, 2024 because his mum was in hospital and was unable to attend his probation appointment on March 14, 2024 due to falling out with his father.

The court also heard that Mason has been disrespectful to his probation officer by going on his phone.

In mitigation Mason who admits he was in breach apologised for his actions towards the probation and to the court.

Judge Vanessa Francis said: “The order you have been offered is a way out of the criminal justice system.

“I accept the apology at face value.”

Ten hours was added to Mason’s community order taking the new total to 49 and a half hours.

Mason was also ordered to pay £50; he will pay £10 a month beginning June 28, 2024.