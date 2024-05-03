The emotive portrayal features the tumultuous careers and dynamic relationship between icons Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli.

The musical 'Judy & Liza' has been captivating audiences for more than a decade and will start its UK tour in May and June 2024.

Launching in Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre from May 28 to June 2, it will then move on to Abergavenny and Cardiff before visiting other UK locations.

The show, produced by Bill Elms Productions and On Song Productions, was created by West End performer Emma Dears.

Liverpool-born Dears also stars as Liza Minnelli alongside Helen Sheals, known for her roles in Coronation Street and Downton Abbey, who plays Judy Garland.

The duo performs timeless classics from Judy and Liza's repertoire, exhibiting an uncanny resemblance in both performance and star quality.

Revealing the story of the mother-daughter team against the backdrop of their chaotic 1964 London Palladium concert, audiences will experience an emotional rollercoaster journey.

Iconic songs such as 'Cabaret', 'Over The Rainbow', and 'Together Wherever We Go' are featured.

Bill Elms said: "We are thrilled to announce another UK outing of the sensational musical Judy & Liza.

"We can promise audiences an entertaining and memorable experience, with some fantastic music from two incredible Hollywood icons."

Emma Dears added: "I am really excited to be taking Judy and Liza’s emotional and iconic story back on the road.

"Join us for an evening with the mother and daughter who really did put the ‘show’ into showbiz."

The Borough Theatre in Abergavenny will host the performance on June 7 at 7.30pm.

The Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff stages the performance twice on June 8, at 3.30pm and 8.30pm.

Tickets are available from the respective venues.