The supermarket giant, which is the sixth biggest in the UK, is looking to expand its portfolio from its current 960 stores to more than 1,100 across England, Wales and Scotland.

Lidl has listed an array of locations across the country, including in Wales, where is would like to open these new stores.

Lidl site requirements

The potential sites Lidl are looking to acquire must meet certain requirements.

These requirements include:

Prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities

Unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100 plus dedicated car parking spaces

More than 1.5 acres for standalone stores or up to 4 acres for mixed-use schemes.

Located within a town centre (or on the edge) and/or retail parks

Proposed new Lidl store locations in South Wales

Lidl has outlined a number of potential locations where it would like to build new stores in south and mid Wales.

These locations are:

Aberdare North (relocation)

Abergavenny

Barry

Blackwood

Brecon

Bridgend

Builth Wells

Burry Port

Caerphilly North

Caldicot

Cardiff - Cathays

Cardiff - City Centre

Cardiff - Cyncoed

Cardiff - Llanrumney

Cardiff - Thornhill/Lisvane

Ebbw Vale

Hereford - North/West

Hereford - South

Ledbury

Leominster

Llandrindod Wells

Llanelli

Llantrisant/Church Village

Llantwit Major/Cowbridge

Maesteg

Merthyr Tydfil

Newport - East

Newport - North

Pembroke Dock (relocation)

Penarth

Pencoed/Bridgend East

Pontypool

Pyle

Risca (relocation)

Ross on Wye

Swansea - Fforestfach

Swansea - Killay/Mumbles

Swansea - Penlan (relocation)

Swansea - Pontarddulais

Talbot Green

Treorchy (relocation)

Tenby

Tonypandy

Treforest/Pontypridd - South

Welshpool

Ystradgynlais

Lidl Great Britain’s chief development officer, Richard Taylor, said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high-quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.

“This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.”

More than £20,000 up for grabs for finding a site for new Lidl store

Lidl is also offering a finder's fee for those who help secure a site in one of the above mentioned locations.

If the supermarket giant successfully finds a good location, it is willing to pay a finder’s fee of 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5 million site purchase.

The fee can be paid to any member of the public who identifies a suitable site for it to open a new store.