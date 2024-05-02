Perrett's Produce officially opened in Caerphilly town centre on Monday, April 29, around a week earlier than was originally planned.

Owned by Philip and Joanne Perrett, who are very ably assisted by their three children Cadee, Ieuan and Iestyn, the family prides itself on providing a wide variety of market fresh fruit, vegetables, organic products and a selection of speciality products to a diverse customer base.

Each morning, the produce is carefully selected from local markets and kept fresh for customers from the moment the door opens at 9am.

Philip and Joanne said: "We collect fresh stock from the market early hours every morning to ensure the best produce is available for our customers.

"We have a wide variety, but are expanding our range every day. Any requests for items are taken on board and we will do our best to source it."

Jersey Royal potatoes and local raspberries have been among the requests from customers (Image: Perrett's Produce)

Among these requests include Jersey Royal potatoes which were supplied from a limited stock, chillies and Heritage tomatoes as well as fresh raspberries direct from a local farm.

They even provide food boxes for small animals made from fresh salad, vegetables and fruit.

One of the most popular speciality items sold regularly, and which seem to be becoming a sure-fire favourite with customers are the Slimming World hampers, which can be collected from the shop or delivered to the local area.

The hampers come in three different types, a speed fruit box for £13.50, a speed vegetable box for £15 and a speed salad box for £13.50. Customers can also book a hamper in advance by messaging on Facebook, visiting the shop or calling.

They also offer three types of Slimming World hamper, fruit, vegetable and salad (Image: Perrett's Produce)Each day, there are some new local delights on offer for customers, such as snow white apples and local free range eggs.

Joanne Perrett added: "It's been so lovely seeing returning customers already, with plenty of wonderful feedback."

Perrett's Produce can be found on 25 Windsor Street, Caerphilly, CF83 1FW and is open 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 3pm on Saturdays.

You can check out their daily offers and contact them on Facebook and Instagram.