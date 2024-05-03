Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews has taken the helm for the second time, following his appointment at Blaenavon Town Council's Annual General Meeting on May 1.

Already having held office for 2023/24, lifetime resident and local historian Dr Matthews is not a stranger to the role.

The Blaenavon native works as a general manager of RWA Compliance Services, and his heart remains with the town's heritage, having been involved in local heritage and historical activities for a number of years.

Cllr Matthews communicated his enthusiasm, saying: "It is a great privilege to have been reappointed as mayor of my hometown.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve last year and to see first-hand the wonderful work being carried out by volunteers, community groups, and a range of organisations in Blaenavon.

"It was also a successful year for the council, which was recognised with eleven national awards at the recent One Voice Wales awards.

"I now look forward to working with officers, fellow councillors, partners, and the community to build on this work for the benefit of Blaenavon."

Blaenavon will also welcome a new deputy mayor, Cllr Michael Wheeler, a retired legal executive who has returned back to his birth town.

Embracing his new role, Cllr Wheeler said: "I am greatly honoured to be deputy mayor.

"I intend to support the mayor, council and officers in maintaining the town's position in the top echelons of Welsh councils."