Last month residents voiced concern over a potential landslip after tonnes of earth were removed from a hillside without apparent safety precautions in place.

People living near Nantyglo Rugby Club said a traveller group began excavating at a site nearby.

It is understood the land was recently bought by the group.

Blaenau Gwent council said they were investigating the work going on at the site.

On May 1, the council were granted an interim High Court injunction to stop any illegal development or occupation of the land.

The injections covers three issues with the site.

These are that the landowner: “Shall not carry out or cause to be carried out on the land any engineering works or acts of development without the prior grant of planning permission.”

This covers any building or structure.

The second part of the injunction says that: “Landowners shall not bring onto the land any touring caravan, mobile home, or any other moveable structure save that six touring caravans stationed on the land at the date of this interim injunction.”

The third part said: “Other than the landowners no person shall reside in or take up occupation of any of the touring caravans permitted to be retained on the land.”

This includes prohibiting overnight stays.

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent Council said: “This is a temporary order until the case is back before the Court on June 21.”

The council had previously l served a temporary stop notice to the owners and interested parties on April 5.

The owner has said the land would be used for grazing horses.