Angle Lifeboat was launched to a police incident at 5.21pm on Tuesday, April 30.

The all-weather lifeboat made best speed to the incident at Pennar, where the body of a woman was discovered.

Once inside Pennar Gut, where Pembroke River joins the Haven, the lifeboat’s inflatable Y boat was deployed to proceed into shallower water.

After assisting the police on scene for around an hour and a half, the Y boat and All-Weather lifeboat then assisted with transferring the casualty and police officers between Pennar and East Llanion.

Once all parties were landed ashore at East Llanion, the lifeboat and her crew were stood down to return to station where she was readied for further service by 8:30pm.

The following morning, Wednesday. at 9.30am, having just launched on exercise to conduct training, the lifeboat received an immediate tasking from the coastguard to assist with another police incident just off Carr Jetty, Pembroke Dock.

Another body was found, with police linking the discovery to the search for missing Pembroke Dock teenager Luke.

The lifeboat made best speed to the area and provided assistance, alongside a vessel from the fisheries patrol that was first on scene.

The lifeboat swiftly recovered the casualty and made its way to the pontoon at Carr Jetty where police officers were waiting to rendezvous with the lifeboat.

After assisting officers on scene for around three hours, the crew was stood down to return to station where the lifeboat was readied for further service by 1pm.

In both instances the lifeboat crew expressed deepest sympathy to the loved ones of those they had recovered, saying: “Our thoughts are with the casualty’s family and friends at this sad time.”