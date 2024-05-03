Celebrating their recent evolution to a community interest company, the group held an entertaining event in honour of World Circus Day.

This was hosted at The Riverfront Theatre, Newport on Saturday, April 20, enabled by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Children and adults were able to have a go at circus skills (Image: Circus of Positivity)

The celebration included an array of exciting performances, by both ground-based and airborne performers.

Following the thrilling display, spectators had the opportunity to participate in drop-in workshops, where they too could awaken their inner circus artists.

Bethan Collins, Circus of Positivity’s volunteer secretary, emphasised the inclusivity of the events: "Our aim is to improve wellbeing by bringing people together to create positive memories – circus is for everyone and our recent workshops, funded by a National Lottery Awards for All grant, were attended by people aged from 5 to 75."

The group's broader objective, according to Ms Collins is "to inspire our community".

Mikey Malarky during the show (Image: Circus of Positivity)

The event earned the commendation of the Right Worshipful, the mayor of Newport, Councillor Trevor Watkins and the mayoress, Catherine Karlson.

Also in attendance was Honey Hambley, a representative from the National Lottery Community Fund.

In honour of World Circus Day - an observance held every third Saturday in April as declared by the Fédération Mondiale du Cirque, the Circus of Positivity organised the event, marking 14 years since the inception of the celebration.

Attendee Michelle Jones expressed her admiration on Facebook stating, "You should be so proud.

"You put together a great show, they were all so talented.

"And there were so many smiling children’s faces in the workshop (and the adults)."

Rachel Hardcastle performing on the hoop (Image: Circus of Positivity)

In a similar vein, Jo Sims praised the team for a "brilliant" workshop and a "great show."

Circus of Positivity CIC plans to maintain its momentum with an action-packed summer schedule, confirmed to attend several fun day events and support charities.

Subsequently, more community workshops will be offered as part of their National Lottery grant, culminating in their annual LED bonfire night alternative event in the Autumn.

Detailed information can be found on the Circus of Positivity website.