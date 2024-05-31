Hays, who have no plans to rebrand, will take over the 19 Miles Morgan Travel branches spread across the South West and South Wales.

Miles Morgan, who has spent his lifetime achieving accolades in the travel industry, said: "This has been a difficult decision and there is naturally an element of sadness that my travel journey has come to an end.

"The final part of that journey has been to find a suitable new owner for Miles Morgan Travel."

"Having worked for six years directly alongside the team at Hays Travel, I know them and importantly their culture and values, therefore cannot think of a better place for my business to go."

Mr Miles assured all jobs are safe, and said that they have more opportunities for career progression.

Dame Irene Hays, from Hays Travel has said: "Miles Morgan is a legend in travel for a reason; he and his brilliant team have created an exceptional business that they can be very proud of.

"We will always be grateful to Miles, who as a member of our group’s board for many years has been instrumental in Hays Travel’s growth and success.

"We are all excited about this latest acquisition and look forward to welcoming the Miles Morgan Travel team to our Hays Travel family and learning from each other."

The branches of Miles Morgan Travel are located in Abergavenny, Chepstow, Clevedon, Gloucester, Nailsworth, Portishead, Yeovil, Bath, Chippenham, Clifton, Malmesbury, Ross on Wye, Taunton, Cheltenham, Cirencester, Devizes, Monmouth, Stroud, and Wells.