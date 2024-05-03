The club is a new initiative of Bryn Ivor Lodge Care Home in Castleton, Cardiff, run by Barchester Healthcare, where everyone meets to share and try different types of puddings.

The Pudding Club came from ideas from residents and staff.

Every month, they meet to discuss their favourite puddings and select the month's choice of pudding, with the guidance of Bryn Ivor Lodge's chef, Rhys Hone.

Recipes vary from old-time favourites to modern twists and the recipes are prepared by Mr Hone and the residents.

Attending the club is open to all.

Friends, family, and community members are invited to join the feast, even bringing their own homemade puddings to increase the variety on offer.

In May, the club had its third meetup, with Newport City Council councillors, Kate Thomas and Rhian Howells, among the special guests at the care home.

The initiative has been well-received by residents, creating anticipation for the next gathering.

General manager, Liliana Ungureanu, said: "The Pudding Club is proving to be a huge success, our residents absolutely love it.

"We are so lucky to have Rhys, he is such a wonderful chef and helps us make all the delicious puddings.

"The club is going from strength to strength, we’re very much looking forward to the next session – everyone is welcome to join us, please check out our Facebook page for details."

Bryn Ivor Lodge specialises in providing nursing care, residential care, and respite care to the residents.