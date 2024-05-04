To make trips out easier, The Argus has rounded up a list of places to park close to the centre of town on Saturday, May 4, all of which will cost under £3 for several hours.

Maindee

If you're willing to walk for 26 minutes to get to Newport city centre, one of the cheapest parking spaces is offered by Newport City Council in Maindee.

For £2.50 for 5 hours, drivers can park on Chepstow Road with the car park open from Monday - Sunday from 8am until 8pm.

Car park features include disabled spaces, electric car charging ports and no height restrictions.

Car parking spaces available in Maindee (Image: Google Maps)

Website: Pay and display car parks

Walking distance: 26 mins walk to city centre

Price: 2 Hours £1 ; 5 Hours £2.50 ; Max £3

Address: 99 Chepstow Road, Victoria, NP19 8BY

Timings: Mon - Sun 8am - 8pm (Parking is free outside these hours)

Managed by: Newport City Council

Stow Hill

Situated closer to the city centre is the NCP at St Paul's in Stow Hill.

Here, there are no height restrictions but the NCP website states there is a total of 12 spaces available so you'll have to be quick if you want a spot.

While there are only 12 parking spaces available here, it's the closest to the city centre. If you can get there early enough, this is a cheap bargain when it comes to parking in Newport city centre. (Image: Google maps)

Website: Newport St Paul's

Walking distance: 18 mins walk to city centre

Price: 3 Hours £1.45 ; 5 Hours £2.45 ; 24 Hours £4.95

Address: NCP St Paul's 107 Commercial Street Stow Hill NP20 1LP

Timings: Mon - Sun 24 hours

Managed by: NCP

Belle Vue Park

Last on our list is the car park in Belle Vue Park. While you will need to walk 32 minutes to get to the centre, visitors will be able to enjoy the sights of nature in Belle Vue Park before heading to the city centre for lunch or some shopping. It might also burn off the calories on the way back.

To park here for five hours, visitors will need to pay just £3. There are no height restrictions for vehicles and electric car charging ports are available.

Belle Vue Park offers both budget-friendly parking options, many spaces and a walk through nature before you hit the streets of Newport City Centre. (Image: Google Maps)

Website: Belle Vue Park parking

Walking distance: 32 mins walk to city centre

Price: 2 Hours £1.00 ; 5 Hours £3.00 ; Max £5.00

Address: Belle Vue Park Waterloo Road Stow Park Stow Hill NP20 2UB

Timings: Mon - Sun 6am - 4pm

Managed by: NCP

All information has been provided by Parkopedia.