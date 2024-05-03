A Newport cemetery's main entrance is closed.
The main entrance into St Woolos Cemetery is shut according to Newport City Council's post on Facebook.
This is due to maintenance work being done at the entrance.
The main entrance will reopen on Saturday morning, May 4.
Currently, vehicle access is available via Risca Road whilst all other pedestrian entrances remain open.
