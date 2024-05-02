Specialist search officers along with members of the Pill neighbourhood policing team from Gwent Police were in the Pill area around Alma Street and Francis Drive from 10am on Thursday morning.

According to the police, this was for a scheduled "knife sweep" of the area, to look for any weapons that may have been discarded or hidden in the area to avoid any future incidents they may be used for.

Officers were joined in the search by members of the council's highways team to help with searching drains and rooftops for any potential bladed weapons.

Using specialist equipment, including drain magnets and long-handled mirrors, the officers were able to search low-lying garage rooftops, deep drains around the residential area and the long grass surrounding some properties.

Members of the council's highways team was on hand to assist with the search, including using drain magnets to search deep drains (Image: Newsquest)The Argus were on scene, and understand that the drain magnets are particularly useful to find any articles that may have been thrown deep into the drain in an attempt to hide them.

Members of the neighbourhood policing team for the area were on hand to reassure residents the presence was not to do with an incident having happened in Pill, simply a preventative measure.

The sweep found a number of knives hidden in the area (Image: Newsquest)

It is understood that many residents of the area have been engaging with police more while out on these sweeps and it makes them "feel safe" knowing that the police are actively finding ways to try and stop crime before it happens.

The search included in the long grass by houses, drains and on garage rooftops (Image: Newsquest)

The Argus understands that the sweeps are carried out as part of the Sceptre initiative and Gwent Police's commitment to taking knife crime off the streets.

Gwent Police have confirmed that 14 bladed articles, including seven knives, were found in this morning's sweep.

Inspector Hannah Welti, who led the operation, said:

“Preventative operations like today’s help us stop violent crime, safeguard the public and reassure residents that we’re tackling any concerns they have.

“As well as providing a visible reassurance to the public, these operations also offer a great opportunity to engage with people, explain the risks of carrying a knife, and work with our partners to tackle and deter those who engage in anti-social behaviour.

“We want our communities to know that we will not tolerate any form of crime or disorder that puts the public at risk and will act on any information we receive.

“We all have a part to play in tackling knife crime in our communities, and I’d continue to encourage members of the public to provide us with any information that you may have, as this supports work such as today.

“Every knife we take off the street is another life potentially saved.”