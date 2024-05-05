Stuck in a rut for what to have for dinner which will satisfy everyone's tastebuds? Look no further than The Argus' list of top-rated fish and chip shops in each area of Gwent.

Kings Arms Hotel

Rated #10 out of 67 restaurants in Abergavenny, the Kings Arms Hotel restaurant is described as a British bar and pub.

Here, people have rated the fish and chips well with one diner saying "The fish was gorgeous and real chips - and the peas had a lovely twist."

The Kings Arms Hotel restaurant (Image: Google Maps)

TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5 bubbles (389 reviews)

Address: 29 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire NP7 5AA

Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday 12pm - 2.45pm and 5pm - 8pm

Chip and Fin

Looking for a quick bite or takeaway fish and chips to bring home to the family? Head to Chip and Fin in Pontypool who offer tip-top fish and chips.

One diner said raved about the chip shop and said: "Absolutely superb food, just how chips should be crisp and fresh, hot and delicious, no matter what time you drop by, prices very reasonable beats any of the takeaway chippies throughout Pontypool, Cwmbran and even Newport, I've tried them all and none come close to Chip n Fin."

Another diner called it "by far the best fish chip around."

Chip & Fin (Image: Google Maps)

TripAdvisor Rating: 5 out of 5 bubbles (148 reviews)

Address: 131 High Street Abersychan, Pontypool NP4 7AD Wales

Opening times: Monday - Friday 11.30am - 9pm

Bumble Bee

Rated #3 out of 22 restaurants in Blackwood, Bumble Bee has had some top reviews for their fish and chips.

One visitor said they "ordered the fish and chips. The fish was huge and very filling. We will return. Well done."

Another person said the fish was "the size of a small whale".

Bumble Bee (Image: Google Maps)

TripAdvisor Rating: 3.5 out of 5 bubbles (762 reviews)

Address: Sirhowy Enterprise Way, Blackwood NP12 2FS Wales

Opening times: Every day 11am - 11pm

The Lion Inn

Voted Travellers Choice in 2023, The Lion Inn bar and pub has had great reviews for their "welcoming pub" with great service.

One diner said "food was lovely best fish and chips we’ve ever had, lovely portion sizes" while another raved about their gluten-free fish and chips. A rarity but great for coeliacs.

The Little Lion (Image: Google Maps)

TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5 bubbles (563 reviews)

Address: Church Street Trellech, Monmouth NP25 4PA Wales

Opening times: Every day 12pm - 11pm

Morris's Garden Centre, Nurseries and Coffee Shop

It might sound unusual heading to a garden centre and coffee shop for fish and chips but visitors of the Usk restaurant have said great things about their fish and chips.

One reviewer said: "The fish and chips was the best we had eaten in a long time. Portion sizes were very generous and food piping hot."

Another visitor said: "we had the fish and chips and all l can say is WOW!!.. The fish was super fresh, chips gorgeous and well presented."

Lastly, one reviewer went as far as to say "not even Rick Stein's compares" - high praise indeed!

Morris's garden centre, nurseries and coffee shop (Image: Google Maps)

TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5 bubbles (495reviews)

Address: Llanbadoc Morris’ Of Usk Garden Centre & Farm Shop, Usk NP15 1TG Wales

Opening times: Sunday 10am - 4pm ; Monday to Saturday 8.30am - 4.30pm

Maindee Fish Bar

One fish and chip shop The Argus has tried is Maindee Fish Bar. A clean shop, accommodating staff, huge portions and crispy coating, Maindee fish bar provide a unique twist on the classic with a mild or spicy madras curry sauce.

While diners may not have taken to the reviews page of TripAdvisor to pay their dues to this chip shop, some have called it the "best fish and chip shop in Newport".

Another visitor said: "What a brilliant fish bar, Very clean, Friendly and possibly the best fish and chips in Newport, This is my 2nd visit and excellent both times, Fish and chips would feed 2, Will be visiting again soon."

Maindee fish bar on Chepstow Road (Image: Google Maps)

Fish and chips from Maindee fish bar including pot of curry sauce (Image: Newsquest)

TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5 bubbles (6 reviews)

Address: Chepstow Road

Opening times: Sunday 12.30pm - 8pm ; Monday to Saturday 11.30am - 10pm

If your favourite fish and chip place is not on the list, add it to the comments!