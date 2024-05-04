Torfaen Museum Trust, which is based at Pontypool Park House, is to receive an additional £25,000 from the borough council this year towards plans to attract more visitors to the free attraction and put it on a firmer financial footing.

The cash injection was originally approved by Torfaen council’s cabinet in July last year but the museum hadn’t taken the additional funding and it has now been agreed the money, which is on top of the £50,000 block grant it receives from the authority, is provided in this financial year.

A report for Labour cabinet member for the economy Joanne Gauden outlined the museum’s plan which includes the possibility of ‘pop up’ museums in empty shops across Torfaen, outreach work in leisure centres, schools and community halls as well as work with community groups and updating its displays.

A ‘vision document’ produced by the museum had also set out the museum’s plans.

Looking across the refurbished Courtyard at Torfaen Museum, Pontypool. (Image: LDRS)

Since the council report was published the museum has confirmed the refurbishment of the courtyard at the museum, at the entrance to Pontypool Park, has been completed and funded by a Welsh Government grant.

It has also confirmed it already has an education and outreach officer in post.

A closer look at some of the former stables in the Courtyard. (Image: LDRS)

The museum is open to the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and it scrapped entry fees last year to encourage more visitors. Its plans for financial sustainability include taking bookings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, to facilitate research enquiries to local history archives, guided tours, school group and making meeting rooms available for hire including for events.