A CAERPHILLY paedophile has been sentenced after sexually communicating with a 12-year-old
On March 7, 2024 William Davies of Severn Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Cardiff Crown court heard that the 37-year-old had been communicating online with a 12-year-old in a sexual nature for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification
The offences took place between November 21, 2023 and January 31, 2024.
On May 2, 2024 Judge C Harrison sentenced Davies to a 36 Month Community Order, 31 Sessions on the Horizon Programme, 30 Days RAR, 300 Hours unpaid Work and SHPO for five years.
Davies was also ordered to pay £420.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article