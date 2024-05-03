On March 7, 2024 William Davies of Severn Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Cardiff Crown court heard that the 37-year-old had been communicating online with a 12-year-old in a sexual nature for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification

The offences took place between November 21, 2023 and January 31, 2024.

On May 2, 2024 Judge C Harrison sentenced Davies to a 36 Month Community Order, 31 Sessions on the Horizon Programme, 30 Days RAR, 300 Hours unpaid Work and SHPO for five years.

Davies was also ordered to pay £420.