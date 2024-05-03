Andrew Jenkins, a familiar face from series 2 of the BBC TV reality show The Traitors, is to front this year's Action for Brain Injury Week campaign, A Life Re-written, hosted by UK charity Headway.

Headway – the brain injury association - provides key support and information to brain injury survivors and their families nationwide.

Mr Jenkins has had his own experiences of brain injuries. His recovery from a devastating car crash in 1999 was extremely tough. It involved him being in a coma, having a stroke, and getting fitted with titanium plates in his head.

He caught the killer bug MRSA and many times, was deemed unlikely to survive.

Moreover, he had been told he wouldn't walk again.

Defying the odds, he now hopes to inspire others with his incredible journey as part of the campaign running from May 20 to 26.

A Life Re-written aims to share survivors' stories and offer realistic portrayals of life after a brain injury, showing that positive outcomes are not always the result.

Mr Jenkins, who previously dreamt of a career in rugby, said: "I hit rock bottom 23 years ago, facing huge challenges both physically and mentally.

"My rugby dream was taken from me, but my life now is great.

"I have a good job, a great family, and an amazing son.

"I am fit and healthy.

"I want to share my story with people and inspire them.

"I don’t want them to look at me and think I'm a hero or, ‘Wow, this guy is strong.’ I want to explain to them how I overcame adversity and made my life what it is today and give them hope that you can go through difficult times and overcome them."

Alongside detailing his harrowing journey, Mr Jenkins has joined forces with fellow survivors; Alison, David, Liz and Liz’s daughter Justina, each sharing how their lives were reshaped following a brain injury.

These personal accounts will be released in video format on Headway’s website and social media channels during May’s Action for Brain Injury Week.

Mr Jenkins added: "Headway – the brain injury association is an amazing charity doing amazing things to help people rebuild their lives after brain injury.

"I’m delighted to support this year’s Action for Brain Injury Week and help tell the story of others who have had their lives re-written by brain injury."