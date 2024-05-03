The NSPCC's 'Childhood Day’ is taking place on June 7, 2024.

This flagship event features the Childhood Day Mile, a unique opportunity for individuals, schools, and organisations in South Wales to raise money for the charity by covering a mile any way they wish.

Pet owners, families, and friendship groups are all invited to participate.

If June 7 is not convenient, participants can choose to do it on a different date.

The day-long initiative is followed by a street collection in Cardiff city centre on June 8.

NSPCC Cymru is seeking volunteers for the Cardiff collection.

Resources for the Childhood Day Mile, available in both Welsh and English, can be found on the NSPCC website.

Participants and volunteers looking to support the efforts to keep children safe from abuse are provided with a complete fundraising or volunteer package once registered.

The charity stressed the importance of the public's contribution to this endeavour, whether by fundraising, donating, or volunteering their time.