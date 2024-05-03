The Mental Health and Wellbeing Show has revealed its schedule for the Cardiff event.
With a line-up of expert speakers, it's set to be an engaging day at Cardiff City Stadium on May 17.
The event provides a unique opportunity to connect with mental health professionals while enhancing personal mental health knowledge.
From 9.30am to 3.45pm, attendees will have the chance to listen to a series of informative seminars.
Speakers include Dr Sian Edwards, Simon Weston, Rowan Aderyn, and Bobbie Allen, focusing on topics like high performance environments and healing from self-harm.
The schedule also includes sessions with Jo Whitfield BEAT on understanding eating disorders, Dawn Evans on workplace mental health, and presentations by Helen Hancock and Jeremy O'Dwyer.
Former footballer Neville Southall will also speak at the event amongst a host of others.
Besides these insightful sessions, attendees can engage with exhibitors for free during their lunch break.
With a small restaurant offering light meals and drinks, attendees can relax and network during their lunchtime.
