From sweet treats to savoury delights, there’s plenty to choose from including new Bubble Frappes and flatbreads.

The new food and drinks menu is available to buy now in Costa Coffee stores nationwide.

Costa Coffee to launch new food and drinks menu for summer 2024

Here are all the new and returning items you can expect to find in Costa Coffee stores this summer.

The new Costa Coffee menu features the BOSH! Falafel Wrap and the BOSH! Gingernut Loaf Cake (Image: Costa Coffee)

New and returning food:

Chicken Shawarma Flatbread (new)

Tandoori Spiced Bhaji Flatbread (new)

Fab Falafel and Houmous Wrap (new)

Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap (new)

Mango and Passionfruit Bircher (new)

Triple Chocolate Brownie Cheesecake (new)

Bubble Frappe Gingerbread Biscuit (new)

Sunny Shortcake Biscuit (new)

Gingernut Loaf Cake (new)

Orange and Raspberry Victoria Sponge

Chocolate Cornflake Cake

Triple Chocolate Muffin

Belgian Chocolate Chunk Cookie

The new summer food and drink menu is available in Costa Coffee stores nationwide from May 2, 2024 (Image: Costa Coffee)

New and returning drinks:

Iced Whipped Latte range – available in returning flavours Salted Caramel and Choco and the new White Chocolate flavour.

Raspberry Mini-Bubble Frappe (new)

Blueberry Burst Bubble Tea (new)

Blueberry Bubble Frappe

Tropical Mango Bubble Frappe

Mango Berry Bubble Tea

Watermelon and Mint Refresher

Apple and Rhubarb Refresher

Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

Naomi Matthews, Food Innovation Director UK & Ireland at Costa Coffee, said: “We’re ready for Summer at Costa Coffee and excited to unveil our new food menu, which celebrates the vibrant flavours of the season and showcases our commitment to innovation and quality.

“From savoury Flatbreads inspired by global cuisines to tempting new fresh and sweet plant-based products created in collaboration with the talents at BOSH! - there's something available to delight every taste bud this Summer."

Sandra Ferreira, Beverage Innovation Director at Costa Coffee, expressed her excitement about the returning Iced Whipped Latte range: “We’ve listened to our fans and heard their demands which is why we’re excited to welcome back our Iced Whipped Latte range, with the introduction of the new White Chocolate flavour.

“We’re confident that our fans will fall back in love with the range all over again. Our customers have eagerly awaited the return of this iconic drinks range, and we’re delighted to bring them back in time for the warmer months.”