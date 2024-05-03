Tai Calon Community Housing and the Gwent Dragons RFC community team have been awarded funds for the Tony Brown Gateway Rugby Programme.

This initiative visits primary schools, providing sport sessions, team-building activities and games to help students learn important life skills, nurture health and mental wellbeing, while emphasising the value of teamwork and camaraderie.

The funding comes from the Travis Perkins Managed Services Legacy Fund, given to Tai Calon by Travis Perkins Managed Services.

This is an ongoing collaboration which recently saw Tai Calon recognised with the 'Travis Perkins – We Care' award and a £5,000 grant to enhance the project.

Paul Richardson, customer operations manager at Travis Perkins Managed Services, stressed the importance of the project: "The work that Tai Calon and the Gwent Dragons RFC Gateway community engagement team are doing with nursery and primary school children is invaluable.

"The funds will be used to help the community."

The project, which also includes 'fit and fed' rugby camps, 'give rugby a try' sessions and accredited coaching qualifications, has already had an impact across 13 primary schools in Blaenau Gwent.

Thanks to the latest funding boost, plans to expand for the new school year in September 2024 are now confirmed.

Phillipp Meek, customer wellbeing & engagement manager at Tai Calon, shared the exciting news: "Following the resounding success of the partnership, we will be expanding the project for the new school year in September 2024, again using the Travis Perkins Managed Services Legacy Fund.

"The aim is to increase the number of schools engaging in the programme to 18, which means it will potentially reach 9,000 pupils."

This unique collaboration between Tai Calon and Dragons RFC not only provides children the opportunity to try rugby, but also aims to boost physical health, mental wellbeing and life skills, all while making learning fun.