The survey, carried out by the Children's Commissioner for Wales, took answers from 490 children and young people between 7 and 18 who answered individually.

Rocio Cifuentes, current Children's Commissioner for Wales, said: "I've heard concerns anecdotally about portion sizes being too small for lots of children, and these survey results confirm those concerns.

"In the current societal context, it feels more important than ever that the main meal children are having in school gives them the energy and the nutrients they need to grow, to play, and to learn."

The findings have been described as 'an important snapshot of children's views on a vital aspect of their lives.'

Only a fifth (19%) of those that answered the survey felt full after school dinner, while 24% pf children said they can't always have vegetables if they want them.

Children's views on school dinner

One 11-year-old said: "It doesn't full you up. It's dry and they don't give seconds."

Another 11-year-old (in Year 6) said they are given "the same amount of food as year 1 and it doesnt fill us up i always feel hungry after eating".

What the teachers said

Aside from the children and young people that gave their answers to the survey directly, a further 1250 children took part in groups with teachers and youth workers to give a summary of their views, which were later found to support the views of the children directly.

Teachers were asked for an overview on the children's views, as well. One teacher said: "The group felt that there wasn't enough choice of school dinners and that portion sizes were small.

"They were often left hungry."

Another teacher said: "'Hoffwn i weld plant Blwyddyn 6 yn cael prydiau sy’n fwy o faint gan ei bod nhw’n cael yr un maint a phlant Derbyn a Blwyddyn1. Mae nifer o blant dal yn llwglyd ar ôl cinio.

"I'd like to see Year 6 children having bigger portions because they have the same portion as children in Reception and Year 1."

Lastly another teacher commented on the lack of vegetables, and said: "Prin dim llysiau bellach. Fel arfer, yr unig lysieuyn yw sweetcorn am nad oes angen coginio hwnnw.

"There are almost no vegetables any more. Normally, the only vegetable is sweetcorn because it doesn't need to be cooked."

The children's commissioner for Wales, added: "We know that so many children rely on this meal as their most important source of energy and nutrition because working families are struggling to put food on the table at home.

"The Welsh Government have said that they're reviewing the guidance and regulations behind school meals.

"This snapshot of children's views gives a very strong indication to them that the guidance needs to change.

"It should be a priority for the Welsh Government to take this forward and to make sure they keep listening to children and young people's views as part of their work. I've also shared children's views with councils so they can reflect on these strong messages."

Ms Cifuentes said that "the universal free school meals policy is fantastic." However the government recognises that for many, "this may be their only hot or substantial meal of the day, so we have to get this right and make sure that this significant investment by the Government is having the most positive effect possible on children’s lives."