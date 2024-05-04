We look at their cases.

Jake Field

Police found users "patiently" queuing up to buy drugs outside dealer Jake Field's flat in Newport.

When officers raided his home at Ennerdale Court in the St Julians area of the city, customers were lining up to get in.

The 23-year-old was jailed for 25 months after he pleaded guilty to making an offer to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Armando Shpati

Former barman and waiter Armando Shpati was caught growing 415 cannabis plants which had a potential street value of £220,000 at a terraced house.

He was arrested at an address on Alexandra Street in Ebbw Vale where the electricity had been bypassed causing “a significant fire risk” to neighbours.

The 24-year-old Albanian had entered the UK illegally and was put to work “in squalid conditions” as a gardener by criminals further up the chain.

Shpati was sent to prison for 15 months.

Brendon Reynolds

A jealous man smashed his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home during the early hours of the morning and fought another man he found inside.

Brendon Reynolds had been shouting in the street calling his ex a “cheating f****** s**g”.

The 30-year-old from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order and criminal damage.

He was locked up for 16 months.

Nicholas Lloyd

Rapist Nicholas Lloyd who targeted his three victims “from his teens to his 40s” was jailed for 28 years.

The 52-year-old paedophile from Newport was found guilty following a trial of multiple sexual offences.

One of his victims was raped when she was just eight years old.

John Ryan, prosecuting, told Swansea Crown Court that Lloyd had carried out “a campaign of sexual abuse”.

Cameron Falkingham-Smith

Tramain Jeanne

Drug dealers Cameron Falkingham-Smith and Tramain Jeanne threw 1kg of cannabis from a car window as they were being chased through Newport by police.

Officers caught and arrested the duo from Cardiff following the pursuit on February 16.

The defendants both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Falkingham-Smith, 22, and Jeanne, 26, were each jailed for 12 months.