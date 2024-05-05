Runners that are looking to take on the marathon challenge next year, deemed one of the 'flattest routes in Europe', can now sign up to the ABP Newport Marathon Festival.

This year's proceedings saw a new half marathon distance as well as the usual marathon and 10k races, with next year being the second year that the half marathon will feature at the sporting festival.

Tickets are on offer for the Newport Marathon 2025 until the end of May 2024 (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Next year’s event will take place on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Those that had the opportunity to run this year or those that didn't who are keen to take part, can secure their spot and take advantage of the early bird prices.

Those that enter now can save 25 per cent on the general entry tickets in the marathon, and £10 off general entry for the half marathon.

Runners at the Newport ABP Marathon 2024 (Image: Newsquest)

But organisers have said entrants will need to take up the offer soon, as it will end on 31 May 2024.

Entry to the Junior Races is open as well, but entries to the 10K race will be launched later in the year.

Matt Newman, chief executive at event organisers Run 4 Wales, said: “It was fantastic to see so many runners taking part in our new-look ABP Newport Marathon Festival this year and we hope to continue to grow and develop the event to make it a fantastic day out for the whole family.

Omar Ahmed from Birmingham ran in the 10k race and won, defending his title. (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

“With the addition of our half marathon option, it now means athletes of all abilities can take part in the day, get active and celebrate their achievements.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming runners back to the streets of Newport in 2025 and are so thankful for the continued support of our title sponsor, Associated British Ports, and Newport City Council.”

To find out more about the event or to secure your spot visit: newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/