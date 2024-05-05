CALLUM ROSSITER, 23, of Seymour Rise, Parc Seymour, Caldicot must pay £223 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on King Street, Pontypool on September 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ROBERT WILLIAMS, 36, of Lupin Grove, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM THOMAS, 43, of Hassocks Lea, Fairwater, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 40 months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on the M4 in Newport on April 11.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

CLAIRE BAKER, 36, of Riverside Drive, Blaenavon must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Newport on December 12, 2023.

REBECCA JANE WITCOMBE, 34, of Park Hill, Tredegar, must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE MICHAEL MORRIS, 35, of Ty Box Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

WILLIAM HAROLD MUIR, 58, of Graig Wood Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN JOHN MORGAN-HAYES, 51, of Milton Close, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on October 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ESTHER ADAMS, 54, of Princess Crescent, Trinant, Caerphilly must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

MICHAEL JOHN REEVES, 42, of Malcolm Sargent Close, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on October 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.