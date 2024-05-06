FINLEY LLOYD, 19, of Bryn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Varteg Road, Pontypool on November 25, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONOR O'SHEA, 19, of Mountain View, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cocaine and possession of ketamine on Thomas Street on November 26, 2023.

SAMANTHA CASHMAN, 57, of Churchward Drive, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 10.

She must pay a £253 fine, a £101 surcharge and £85 costs.

ROSS MOORE, 44, of Glyn Terrace, Tredegar must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to Renault Clio car at the Fir Tree Inn on April 29, 2023.

ERIKA URMONAITE, 40, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was banned from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4043 on April 9.

She must pay a £230 fine, a £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

ROBERT DAVENPORT, 38, of Edward Street, Pengam, Blackwood was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Sunnybank Road on November 27, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARTIN WATKINS, 59, of Wheeler Street, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on April 10.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KELVIN MADLEY, 64, of Diamond Close, Energlyn, Caerphilly was fined £200 after he admitted possession of an offensive weapon – a folding lock knife – at Trecenydd Snooker Club on April 9.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

NATHAN WANGIEL, 37, of Claerwen, Gelligaer, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Aneurin Bevan Avenue on December 1, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK SMITH, 55, of Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff was sentenced to a two-year community order and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order after he was found guilty following a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Cwmbran between February 24 and February 27 last year.

He must attend a “Building Better Relationships” programme, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £300 and pay £770 costs, £150 compensation and a £114 surcharge.