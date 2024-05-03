Crash causing major delays on key road during rush hour

Our live feed has now finished.
- A crash on the A48 near Ebbw Vale Roundabout is causing severe delays to traffic
- The incident was first reported around 5.45am
- Significant delays and slow traffic are being reported near the incident, with the road partially blocked
