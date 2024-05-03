South Wales Argus
Crash causing major delays on key road during rush hour

Crash on A48 near Ebbw Bridge Roundabout causing major delay

By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A crash on the A48 near Ebbw Vale Roundabout is causing severe delays to traffic
  • The incident was first reported around 5.45am
  • Significant delays and slow traffic are being reported near the incident, with the road partially blocked

