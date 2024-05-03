South Wales Argus
Crash causing major delays on key road during rush hour

Crash on A48 near Ebbw Vale Roundabout causing major delays

By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash on the A48 near Ebbw Vale Roundabout is causing severe delays to traffic
  • The incident was first reported around 5.45am
  • Significant delays and slow traffic are being reported near the incident, with the road partially blocked

