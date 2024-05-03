James Corden – aka Smithy has confirmed the hit BBC comedy based in Barry will return by posting a photo of himself and co-writer and (on-screen lover? Future wife!!?) Ruth Jones, aka Nessa, holding a script saying Gavin and Stacey: the finale.

With the post, Corden wrote; Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.

BBC’s media centre has also confirmed the return of the show, saying: “Something's occurring this Christmas on iPlayer and BBC One”, before going on to quote Smithy’s famous takeaway order: “We’ll have a chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!”

Gavin and Stacey ran from 2007 to 2010 following the comic exploits and unique love story of Gavin Shipman from Billericay and his wife Stacey from Barry.

The last episode aired was a Christmas Special in 2019.