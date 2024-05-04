Monster Jam® roars back into Principality Stadium on Saturday6 July for an adrenaline-charged day, where world champion athletes and their 12,000 pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

The fun begins before the event at the Monster Jam® Pit Party at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, where you can get up close to the massive trucks, enjoy family-friendly activities, meet your favourite drivers, get autographs and take pictures. This fun-filled experience is the only place to get an insider’s look and find out more about how the mega trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Cardiff fans will be on the edge of their seats as Principality Stadium is transformed with 500 truckloads of dirt, and the world’s best drivers show off massive stunts, big air, backflips, donuts, crazy skills and all-out racing, in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound, 1500 horsepower Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions.

The all-star line-up will feature multiple fan favourites including:

Matt Cody in Grave Digger®,

Blake Granger in Max D®

Charlie Pauken, returns behind the wheel of Megalodon®

The event also sees the return of the Marvel Monster Jam trucks, including Thor driven by Myranda Cozad and Bari Musawwir returning behind the wheel of Black Panther.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world. Enjoy big-time family fun at Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!™

WHEN:

Saturday 6 July: Pit Party (need a Pit Party Pass along with regular ticket) is from 10am to 1pm, show from 3pm.

WHERE:

Cardiff's Principality Stadium (CF10 1NS)

LINE-UP:

Grave Digger® driven by Matt Cody;

El Toro Loco® driven by TBD;

Megalodon® driven by Charlie Pauken;

Max D® driven by Blake Granger;

The Amazing Spider-Man driven by Bernard Lyght;

Black Panther driven by Bari Musawwir;

Thor driven by Myranda Cozad,

Ironman driven by Brandon Arthur.

(This line-up is subject to change)

TICKETS:

Order tickets online at www.monsterjam.co.uk