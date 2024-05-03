People living in Trelewis were victims of a burst water pipe in the area in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday, May 1.

According to an eyewitness, the main water pipe had burst and left one main street flooded, while it nearly drained two local reservoirs.

The burst pipe was first reported by Dwr Cymru Welsh Water at around 3.15pm on Wednesday through their social media, where it was said that some residents in the nearby vicinity of the damaged pipe had been affected and were being supported.

Pictures captured from the scene show residents in wellington boots wading through the flooded street while workers attempt to repair the pipe.

Those impacted by the burst pipe were advised to collect bottled water from Welsh Water's depot in Nelson while the overnight repair work continued to resolve the problem.

By 10.30pm on Wednesday, the damage had still not been fully repaired, with residents in the nearby areas of Treharris, Quakers Yard and Edwardsville still without working water.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water confirmed the repairs had been fully completed by just before 1pm on Thursday, with the road reinstated and the pipe refilled.

According to a spokesperson from the company, the damage to the pipe had been caused by a contractor working in the area.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water also confirmed that some residents affected may have experienced low water pressure or discoloured water for a short time after the pipe had been repaired, but that this was normal and would likely resolve after a period.

They said: "Our team worked through the night and all of today [Thursday, May 2] repairing the pipe in Trelewis which was damaged by a contractor working in the area.

"The repair was complex and took longer than originally anticipated and we would like to thank customers living nearby for bearing with us while we completed the work.

“We liaised closely with the customers in the properties that were affected by the water escaping from the damaged main, and for those that wanted it, made alternative accommodation available for them last night.

"We are continuing to liaise with all those affected again...and provide the necessary support.

“We would again like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure customers in the area that our team will remain on site until all work is completed.”