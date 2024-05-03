Three other people were also rushed to hospital after the crash, which occurred at around 6am.

The incident happened on the A48 near Bonvilston in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Police say the section of road is still closed as police investigations continue.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 6.00am this morning, emergency services were called to a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A48 in St Nicholas, Vale Of Glamorgan.

"The four occupants of the car have been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, one with life-threatening injuries, the other three are described has having non-life-threatening injuries.

"The road remains closed in both directions while investigations continue."