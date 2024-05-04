WITH THE first of two bank holiday weekends fast approaching, it is important to know which of your local pharmacies will be open during the bank holiday to get help if you need it.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have confirmed that all GP surgeries and the majority of community pharmacies will be closed on bank holiday Monday.
Here are all the opening hours for all the local pharmacies across Gwent's five local authorities.
Blaenau Gwent
- Well Pharmacy, Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre, Blaenavon Road, Brynmawr 12pm-1pm
- TH Prichard & Son Ltd Pharmacy, Medical Hall, 31 Somerset Street, Abertillery 12pm-1pm
- Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, The Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre, Park Row, Tredegar 4-6pm
Caerphilly
- Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly 10am-4pm
- Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, Blackwood 11.30am-1.30pm
- Allied Pharmacy, 12 Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach 4-6pm
- Knights Pharmacy, 1&2 Victoria Buildings, High St, Abercarn 5-7pm
- Lewis Pharmacy, 2/3 Trafalgar Buildings, Bargoed 5-7pm
Monmouthshire
- Boots Pharmacy, 60 Monnow Street, Monmouth 10am-4pm
- Richeld Pharmacy, 17 Newport Road, Caldicot 10.30am-12.30pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 2 Cross Street, Abergavenny 12-2pm
Newport
- Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport 9am-6pm
- Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Cardiff Road, Newport 10am-4pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport 10am-4pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial Street, Newport 10.30am-4.30pm
Torfaen
- Boots Pharmacy, 10-14 The Mall Cwmbran 10am-4pm
- Health Plus Pharmacy, St Luke's Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool 12-2pm
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has also advised that if you are in need of urgent help over the bank holiday, you should visit the Gwent Health Guide.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here