Kieran McKenzie, a 32-year-old from Newcastle, is wanted by police officers carrying out an investigation into an assault and theft.

Officers believe he could be of assistance to their enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or message them through social media and quote reference number 2400138298.

The full statement reads: "Officers investigating an assault and theft would like to speak to Kieran McKenzie, who could assist their enquiries.

"We’re appealing for information to find Kieran McKenzie from Newcastle.

"Our officers would like to speak to the 32-year-old in connection with an investigation into an assault and theft.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2400138298.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."