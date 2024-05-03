The American-born legend will perform at the Principality Stadium along with the E Street band with Cardiff the first stop on his tour.

Springsteen has performed at the home of Welsh rugby three times, with his last visit in July 2013.

Here is all you need to know ahead of his visit.

Trains

Great Western Railway has announced additional train services for fans heading home from Cardiff this Sunday.

The railway will operate nine additional services following Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Bands gig with trains expected to be very busy.

Six services have been added to Newport travelling to Bristol Temple Meads or Swindon from 10:40 pm.

People travelling to Newport will be asked to queue on the square in front of Cardiff Central Station, rather than from the Riverside Car Park.

Transport for Wales will also be providing additional capacity where possible on routes in and out of Cardiff, but due to the reduced number of services on a Sunday, trains are expected to be very busy.

Transport for Wales is advising those travelling by train to plan.

Road Closures?

There is a full city centre road closure around the Principality Stadium from 2pm until midnight on safety grounds.

From 7am Scott Road and Park Street will be closed due to the need to prepare Gate 5 to protect queuing fans.

The following roads will be closed: Duke Street, Castle Street, High Street, St Mary’s Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road.

Penarth Road will also be closed for 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after the concert ends for train passengers arriving and departing from the train station.

Travelling by Car or Bus?

Traffic Wales urges motorists to plan, as the M4 is expected to be very busy with heavy congestion.

Cardiff Bus services to Barry and Penarth will be affected by the road closures.

92, 92B, 93B, 94 and 95 services Buses will start/end at Tudor Street while the bus stop at Wood Street JA will not be served

96 Buses will enter the city centre via Neville Street and Despenser Street and Fitzhamon Embankment, terminating at Tudor Street

Buses towards Barry will start from Tudor Street and exit the city centre via Tudor Street, Clare Street and Neville Street.

Bus stops at Wood Street JA, Westgate Street, Cardiff Bridge and St. David's Hospital will not be served, please use the stops at Tudor Street or at top of Neville Street instead.

The Cardiff and Newport bus service 30 will enter the city centre via Dumfries Place, Stuttgarter Strasse, Park Place and Greyfriars Road.

Bus stops on Kingsway, Westgate Street, Customhouse Street and Lower Churchill Way will not be served.

It is strongly recommended that concert-goers plan their journey and arrive early. Make sure to review the list of prohibited items, including the bag policy (no large bags allowed), on principalitystadium.wales before heading into the city.

TAXIS

The taxi rank in St Mary’s Street outside the House of Fraser building will close at 2 pm and will re-open at midnight.