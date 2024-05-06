Over the past four years, Confused.com data reveals a 20 per cent surge in storm damage claims in the region.

The volume of annual claims grew from 1,364 to 6,694 between 2019 and 2022 owing to extreme weather.

Additionally, insurers felt the strain as they paid out around £2.9 million worth of storm-related claims in 2022 alone - a startling 55 per cent increase since 2019.

This worrying trend parallels a spate of intense storms recorded by the Met Office which plagued the UK between 2021 and 2022.

This wave of severe weather coinciding with a national cost-of-living crisis may explain the uptick in claim frequency.

Despite the fact that an average home insurance policy costs £192 per year, the escalation in potential damage caused by extreme weather events, especially for those residing in high-risk areas, makes a comprehensive policy seem like a smart investment.

Home insurance expert, Matthew Harwood at Confused.com said: "Extreme weather is common this time of year, but our data shows that claims are up 167 per cent since 2019.

"It’s likely that this is due to climate changes and potentially the cost of living too.

"With damages often costing people £389, on average, many might now be turning to their insurer for help when they’ve previously been able to cover costs themselves."

Mr Harwood also advised policyholders to thoroughly check their insurance documents to understand the coverage they have, especially for those living in regions susceptible to extreme weather.

He further emphasised the cost benefits of availing a combined buildings and contents insurance policy over separate policies.

Clearly, the increase in storm-damage claims underscores the escalating impact of extreme weather on homeowners.

With the continuing cost-of-living crisis, insurance policies are becoming a crucial safety net for many.