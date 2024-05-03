Sian Batchelor, 32, was found on a beach near Pennar, Pembroke Dock on Tuesday evening (April 30).

Her family has issued a statement to say: “We are devastated by our loss. Sian was a beautiful, funny, loving person. We will treasure the good times we had with her.

“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

The circumstances surrounding Sian’s death are being investigated and police would like to hear from anyone with information, sightings of Sian or contact with her between Thursday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 30.

Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101 and quoting reference DP-20240430-284. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.