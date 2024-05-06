Monmouthshire County Council have announced they will be beginning an investigation into the Railway section of the Wye Bridge on the A466 in Monmouth next week.

The works are set to be carried out overnight with a traffic lights management system in place, while the road will remain open.

The works will begin on Tuesday, May 7 at 8pm and are expected to finish at 6am on Wednesday, May 8.

According to the council, the works are necessary to prepare for the resurfacing of the road that will commence later in the year.

The construction phase is currently under discussion between Monmouthshire County Council's Highways Team and the designer and contractor.

Once the programme has been confirmed, stakeholders, businesses, and the local community will be informed of the plans and implications.

The council has thanked the public for their patience in advance while these necessary works take place.