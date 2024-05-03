Charlie Hoffrock, 32, from Newport stamped on his victim’s torso, neck and face during the brutal assault at her home in the city.

The defendant was still on top of her when the police arrived following a 999 call, prosecutor Charles Archer told Swansea Crown Court.

In a victim impact statement the woman said: “This incident has caused me to feel self-conscious and slightly anxious as news travels fast around where I live.

“I feel everyone knows about this private and personal business.”

She describes feeling pain similar to “intense whiplash” following Hoffrock’s attack.

“In the course of the defendant’s police interview, he stated in response to the allegations that he couldn’t remember nearly any of it,” Mr Archer said.

“He told officers, ‘If that's what they're saying I’ve done, then I must have’.

“The defendant accepted that he had drunk six cans of Stella lager and consumed cocaine that day.

“He said that he felt like he couldn’t breathe and that his mouth was dry.

“The defendant told them that cocaine had never done this to him before.”

Mr Archer added: “This was a prolonged and persistent assault and the evidence shows that it continued for at least 12 minutes from when the police were called to when the police arrived.

“The offence was committed in a domestic context and it was committed whilst the defendant was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”

Hoffrock, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offence took place on March 19.

The defendant has four previous convictions for 15 offences.

They include an April 2018 conviction for affray and assaulting a constable.

The judge, Greg Bull KC, adjourned sentence so that enquiries could be made if the defendant was suitable for a drug treatment programme.