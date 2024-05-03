Y Maerun Pub & Dining in Marshfield, owned by husband-and-wife partnership Neil and Jaq Underwood, is celebrating their 10th birthday.

With the help of business partners Leighton and Nicki Hopkins Mr Underwood believes the secret to the pub’s success is offering “wide and reasonably priced drink" with delicious food and training their staff to the highest standards.

Leighton and Nicki Hopkins are the pub's Landlord and Landlady (Image: Neil Underwood)

The pub has seen a sea of changes over the past 10 years including a new name, a complete makeover, an extended kitchen to cope with the pub’s popularity and regular improvements to the garden making it the perfect el fresco dining spot.

Mr Underwood said: “My wife and I bought the pub in 2014 to create the business with our business colleagues, Leighton and Nicki Hopkins, who run the pub as Landlord and Landlady.

“They had been so successful in previous pubs, particularly The Tredegar Arms in Bassaleg, that we decided to look for own pub, and after much searching, we found The Port o' Call, which was empty after a few failed attempts.

“So, we changed the name to Y Maerun Pub & Dining after balloting the local residents.

Y Maerun Pub & Dining's owners Neil and Jaq Underwood (Image: Neil Underwood)

“Our food is second to none in the area, including blackboard specials changing regularly; our drink offering is wide and reasonably priced; our cellar is well managed; our staff are experienced and trained to high standards; the pub is attractive, and the garden has a play area; it is convenient for locals but also a destination for customers further afield.”

The pub has celebrated many highs from holding numerous tribute evenings, beer and cider festivals with their Christmas Day lunch always selling out months in advance.

Y Maerun is ideally situated near local attractions with Tredegar House only four miles away and Newport Transporter Bridge only six miles away.

Mr Underwood admitted to the Argus that Covid was a low for business with inflation making times difficult.

Happy 10th birthday Y Maerun Pub & Dining (Image: Neil Underwood)

To celebrate the pub’s 10th birthday Y Maerun Pub & Dining will be holding party on May 18th alongside a variety of celebrations throughout the summer.

Mr Underwood said: “July 13th - "Noughty Nineties" in the garden playing on an elevated stage.

“August 10 – we will have Big Mac's Wholly Soul Band for the fifth or sixth time outside on elevated stage.

“We are arranging a date for our Annual Beer and Cider Festival. Also, sometime in September will hold our Annual Harley Davidson Sunday.”