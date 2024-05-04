Tin Can Kitchen, with sites in Rogerstone and Cwmbran is set to turn four on Saturday, May, 4, and is marking the occasion with some limited edition items being added to the menu - including pizza, a pair of burgers and loaded fries.

All of these monthly specials are already available to order from the company’s website and will be until the end of the month.

In addition, a special competition will also run from midday on Saturday, May 4 until Saturday, May 11, via their Instagram account @thetincankitchen, where you can also find out how to enter.

Tin Can Kitchen has grown steadily since launching in 2020 at the start of the global coronavirus pandemic, with sites in Rogerstone and neighbouring Cwmbran, and already has plans to con continue expanding with the possibility of sites in Bristol and Cardiff.

It has become a cornerstone of the burgeoning South Wales food scene, becoming popular for its restaurant-quality burgers, pizzas and loaded fries.

They also have a range of gluten-free options available and have been trying their hand at different dietary requirements, including a special Veganuary menu earlier this year.

Due to demand, a pizza delivery service was added to its site in Rogerstone late November, 2020.

Reflecting on how the business has progressed in four short years, co-owner Barry Fallon said he and his team are "proud of everything we've achieved" since opening in 2020.

He continued: "Looking back, it’s interesting to see how far we’ve come. We originally had the idea of opening a street food-style food court but ended up going down the delivery route due to COVID.

"In the end it worked out, as it allowed us to open our second kitchen in Cwmbran and add pizzas to our offering in Rogerstone.

"We are proud of everything we’ve achieved since 2020 and look forward to what the future brings.”

Co-owner Jordan Phillips said: “We have ambitious growth plans.

“With both TCK Rogerstone and Cwmbran running smoothly, we are exploring the possibility of opening branches in Cardiff and Bristol.

"To have a TCK in our capital city and one across the border would be a dream come true for us."

