Following an investigation carried out by the council’s Trading Standards team, it was discovered that Rachael Lloyd of Maple Road, South Sebastopol, Pontypool, was selling counterfeit items through her own Facebook selling site which featured over 1000 members.

Lloyd was found to have been in possession of and selling clothing from brands including North Face, Chanel, Nike and Dior.

A test purchase and subsequent warrant carried out at her address revealed quantities of ‘branded’ products that she had been selling and which were found to be counterfeit.

Lloyd appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 25 and pleaded guilty to 11 charges in relation to breaching the Trade Marks Act 1994.

She received a fine of £200, a victim surcharge of £80, and was ordered to pay the council’s costs of £1000.52, totalling £1280.52.

The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the counterfeit items.

Executive Member for Economy and Environment Councillor Mandy Owen, said: “This should be seen as a major deterrent for people who think they can make money by selling fake goods via social media.

“The council’s Trading Standards team work extremely hard to tackle the sale and supply of counterfeit items.

“People caught selling such items don't just risk getting a heavy fine or imprisonment - their financial affairs can also be investigated where courts can confiscate any monies or assets that they can't prove has been earned legitimately.

“Generally these products are of poor quality and have been shown to be dangerous. I am asking residents that they only buy goods from reputable or accredited sellers.

"By purchasing counterfeit goods, consumers are supporting illegal and criminal traders and undermining legitimate businesses.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit goods can contact the council’s Trading Standards team on 01633 647623 or e-mail trading.standards@torfaen.gov.uk