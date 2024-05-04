Drawn on Friday, May 3, ticket number 19912 from Newbridge secured a £1,000 first prize; Newport's 09490 and 27858 won second and third prizes of £500 and £250 respectively.

The fourth prize of £50 was given to ticket number 24880 in Newport.

20 more players across a diverse range of ticket numbers, won £10 each. They were: 03241, 05724, 16624, 16678, 17024, 24097, 31102, 35646, 35702, 80571, 89351, 100808, 100821, 500202, 500255, 500335, 500649, 2000056, 2000172 and 4000003.

The earnings from the £1 tickets are instrumental in countering the hospice's annual running costs which exceed £8 million.

The hospice, focused on providing individualised care free of charge to patients and their families, has extended gratitude towards the participant's continual involvement in supporting their mission.

More details can be found at the St David's Hospice website.