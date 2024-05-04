Cork-born artist LYRA will be holding a live concert at The Globe on Tuesday, May 7.

The highly-anticipated event comes after the release of her self-titled debut album on April 12 via Rubyworks.

LYRA notes that the album reflects her personal journey and her variety of emotions.

She said: "To me, music should be fun and evoke different emotions, and you’re not going to do that through one sound."

The album, featuring the radio hit ‘Falling’ and dance beats of 'Chess,' pans over a wide range of her musicality.

It is a comprehensive embodiment of the artist's life and self-transformation.

Her raw and powerful vocals undeniably shine through the tracks, all of which play a unique role in telling her personal story.

LYRA’s Cardiff performance forms a part of an extensive tour, during which she showcases her musical prowess and bright personality.

Previous significant showings have led to her earning a loyal fan base who eagerly anticipate her energetic live shows.