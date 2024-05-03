LABOUR’S Jane Mudd has been elected as the first female Police and Crime Commissioner in Wales.
The Newport City Council leader has been elected as the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner.
Result
Donna Cushing Plaid Cymru 9,864
Mike Hamilton Liberal Democrat 8,078
Hannah Jarvis Conservative 21,919
Jane Mudd (Elected) Labour 28,476
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel