Chapter 36, located on Charles Street next to the job centre in Newport City Centre, has been awarded top marks for a second time in their most recent food hygiene rating report by the Food Standards Agency.

Owner of the café, Sophie Thomas, said her and her staff were "over the moon to retain our 5 rating as it plays a huge role in keeping and maintaining customers and keeping them safe with best practices."

Chapter 36, located on Charles Street, has been given the highest food hygiene rating in their latest inspection. (Image: Chapter 36)

Ms Thomas, 38, is approaching her second year of business after previously working at a high street bank. She said the staff's level 1 and 2 food safety and allergy training contributed to their success.

Five hygiene rating

Chapter 36 were given scores of 'Very Good' for hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

For hygienic food handling, this included the "preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage" while cleanliness included "having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene".

Chapter 36 inside (Image: Chapter 36)

The management of food safety was given a score of 'Good'.

The food safety officer said they have confidence that "standards will be maintained in future" with the system or checks that are in place to make sure that food sold or served is safe to eat. There was evidence shown in the inspection that staff know about food safety.

Chapter 36 inside (Image: Chapter 36)

Along with the staff's cleaning schedules that Ms Thomas said "get carried out on daily and weekly basis and also carry out deep cleans," she herself keeps a food diary and records all temperatures so they are "completed and documented ready for inspection."

Seating at the café (Image: Chapter 36)

More seating at the café (Image: Chapter 36)

What does 'Chapter 36' serve?





Chapter 36 café serves homemade chilli con carne and chicken tikka masala, jacket potatoes, paninis, toasties, omelettes and chips.

Ms Thomas explained that the eatery's popular orders are "full cooked breakfasts which we serve all day everyday" and "homemade custard slices which we sell on a Thursday and normally have none left by lunchtime".

Homemade custard slices, sold on a Thursday (Image: Chapter 36)

Chapter 36 menu item (Image: Chapter 36)

Breakfast at Chapter 36 (Image: Chapter 36)

The owner of the café explained that quality of the food has not been compromised despite the cost-of-living crisis and increase in the cost of goods.

"I use local based companies for staple items such as bread, milk, eggs and also sausage and bacon," said Ms Thomas.

Employees

Ms Thomas said there are "six members of staff who have all played a huge role in our rating."

Breakfast at Chapter 36 (Image: Chapter 36)

She added: "We are a close team and described as a little family by one of my staff.

"Out of my staff 2 of which have come through Springboard.

"Springboard are an employment company that help people get back to work.

Panini with salad (Image: Chapter 36)

Sandwich with crisps and drink (Image: Chapter 36)

"The Springboard Charity helps unemployed people who have barriers to work to find sustainable jobs within hospitality.

"Both ladies came through programmes funded by the National Lottery Community Fund."

Food hygiene rating scheme

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. We run the scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

What the rating covers

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes:

handling of food

how food is stored

how food is prepared

cleanliness of facilities

how food safety is managed

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors:

quality of the food

customer service

culinary skill

presentation

comfort

Address: Chapter 36, Charles street, Newport, NP20 1JU